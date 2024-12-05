Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
