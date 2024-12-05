Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 173,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 98,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
