nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO James Nias Sells 1,506 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CAO James Nias sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $16,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,634. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 290,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on LASR

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.