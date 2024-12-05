Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 1,302,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 865,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Nintendo by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Nintendo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

