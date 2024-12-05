NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

