NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

NEP stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 168.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,738,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 982,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 161,436 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 850,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

