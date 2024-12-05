Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $784.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $915.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

