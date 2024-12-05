Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $43,362,265.80 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 1st, Reed Hastings sold 41,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.06, for a total transaction of $31,536,054.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $915.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

