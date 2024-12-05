Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. Approximately 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.
Neovasc Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.15. The stock has a market cap of C$110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.04.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neovasc
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.