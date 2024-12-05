Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.73 and last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 220634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. The firm has a market cap of C$357.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

