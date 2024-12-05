National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.58 and last traded at $99.58, with a volume of 1239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.8081 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

