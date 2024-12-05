National Bank Financial Estimates CP FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

