National Bank Financial Comments on Aecon Group Q3 Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.80.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$27.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.77. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$11.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.78, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

