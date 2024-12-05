Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 242% compared to the average daily volume of 2,333 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:NNOX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $417.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.