Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.3 million.

MOV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. 48,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,141. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

