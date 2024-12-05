Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 289.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.