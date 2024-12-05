Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Certara worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Trading Down 3.4 %

CERT stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

