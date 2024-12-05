Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

