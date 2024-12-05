Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 330.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 223.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,449,739.23. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.