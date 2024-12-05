Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,429 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.