Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 567 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $190.87 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.39, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

