Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,252 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Trade Desk by 431.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $288,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

TTD opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.70, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. This trade represents a 26.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.