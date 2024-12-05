Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,600 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 11.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

