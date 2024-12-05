Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 10,800 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

