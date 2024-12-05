Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Medtronic stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.