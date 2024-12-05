Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $161,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.