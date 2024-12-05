Morse Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,965 Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3042 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

