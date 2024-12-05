Morse Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 31.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in ONEOK by 49.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.