Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.70 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

