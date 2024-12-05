Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.