Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of Morningstar worth $28,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $2,464,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,517,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,754,779.15. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,505. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $353.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.51 and a 1-year high of $359.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

