Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.25. Approximately 167,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

Morneau Shepell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also

