Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

EDD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 239,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

