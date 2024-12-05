Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
EDD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 239,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
