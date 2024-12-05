Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3272 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CAF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,016. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

