Mogens C. Bay Sells 20,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $349.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $354.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.