Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after buying an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,527,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,633,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,437,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $207.60 and a 52-week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.