Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.39 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

