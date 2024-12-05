Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

