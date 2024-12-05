Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after buying an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,838,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.