Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases Shares of 1,415 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

