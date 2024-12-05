Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 1,375.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of SFL opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. SFL’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.