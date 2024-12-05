Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This represents a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,789.92. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

