Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $53,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Insperity by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,309 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,475,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,690,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,536,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

