Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $214,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 464,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,067.01. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Snap Trading Down 1.8 %
Snap stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.11 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
