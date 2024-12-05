Michael J. Mcbreen Sells 1,700 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,710 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 125,620 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,557 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

