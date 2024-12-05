Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 billion during the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

