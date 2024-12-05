Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 374585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.