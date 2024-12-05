Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.