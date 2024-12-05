MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.84. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MediciNova stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of MediciNova worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

