MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.5 %

MAX opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.10.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058,963.30. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

